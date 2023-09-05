Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.