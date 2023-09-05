Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.