Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 425,899 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 148,096 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $327,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NCZ opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.