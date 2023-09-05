Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 425,899 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 148,096 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $327,000.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NCZ opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
