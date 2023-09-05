Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,283 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 151,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.06.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
