Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,795 Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 903.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 0.2 %

PLPC stock opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $835.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average is $145.25. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $184.82.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.81 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

