Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,285 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

