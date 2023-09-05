Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,567 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $82,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

