Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,964 JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,674,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after buying an additional 342,802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after buying an additional 273,754 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,882,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance
BATS BBIN opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
