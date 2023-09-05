Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,964 JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,674,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after buying an additional 342,802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after buying an additional 273,754 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,882,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBIN opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.