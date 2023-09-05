Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,345 Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

