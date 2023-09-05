Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

