Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 83,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.3 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.90.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

