Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

