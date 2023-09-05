Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $356,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,879.1% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 634,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.