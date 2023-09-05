Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 99.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

