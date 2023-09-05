Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 51,054 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,697,000.

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $42.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03.

First Trust International IPO ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

