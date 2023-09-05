Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Itron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Itron by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $79.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

