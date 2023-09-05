Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $131.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MED shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

