Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,598 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $97,727.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,299,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,668,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $97,727.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,299,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,668,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,333,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

