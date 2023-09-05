Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,454,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,119,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,004,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after buying an additional 931,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

