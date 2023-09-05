Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

