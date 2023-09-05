Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Down 0.8 %

CVE AEP opened at C$1.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.07. Atlas Engineered Products has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$1.44.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

