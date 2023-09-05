Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.74. Approximately 25,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 125,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.83.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of C$490.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.75.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

