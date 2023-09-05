Reviewing ORIX (ORXCF) & Its Rivals

ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Credit Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ORIX to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ORIX and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX N/A N/A 0.10 ORIX Competitors $177.97 million $5.22 million 69.86

ORIX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ORIX. ORIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX N/A N/A N/A ORIX Competitors -9.94% -8.21% 0.25%

Dividends

This table compares ORIX and its peers' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ORIX pays an annual dividend of $18.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 99.3%. ORIX pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Credit Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.4% and pay out 41.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ORIX is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of ORIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ORIX and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX 0 0 0 0 N/A ORIX Competitors 125 517 1102 15 2.57

As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 35.58%. Given ORIX’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ORIX has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services. Its Real Estate segment develops, rents, and manages real estate properties; operates facilities; manages residential condominiums and office building; and provides construction contracting, real estate brokerage, and real estate investment advisory services, as well as operates hotels. The company's PE Investment and Concession segment engages in the private equity (PE) investment and concession businesses. Its Environment and Energy segment provides renewable energy; ESCO; retails electric power; sells solar panels and battery electricity storage systems; and recycling and waste management services, as well as generates solar power. The company's Insurance segment sells life insurance products through agents, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as face-to-face and online. Its Banking and Credit segment provides banking and consumer finance services. The company's Aircraft and Ships segment engages in the aircraft leasing and management, and ship-related finance and investment businesses. Its ORIX USA segment offers finance, investment, and asset management services. The company's ORIX Europe segment provides equity and fixed income asset management services. Its Asia and Australia segment offers finance and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

