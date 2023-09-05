Reviewing Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) & Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sasol and Livent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol N/A N/A N/A $48.27 0.27 Livent $813.20 million 4.79 $273.50 million $1.74 12.47

Livent has higher revenue and earnings than Sasol. Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Livent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.8% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Livent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Livent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sasol and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Livent 38.85% 26.79% 18.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sasol and Livent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 0 0 N/A Livent 0 5 7 0 2.58

Livent has a consensus target price of $29.95, indicating a potential upside of 38.10%. Given Livent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Livent is more favorable than Sasol.

Summary

Livent beats Sasol on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid. The company also provides linear alkyl benzene, sulfonate, fatty alcohols, alkoxylates, ether sulfates, solvents, dispersants, diluents esters, macrogol/PEG, AHA esters, waxes, dispersants, diluents, ethanol, isopropyl, acetone, MIBK and ethyl acetate, C6-C20+ and guerbet alcohols, ethoxylates, propoxylates, carboxylates, sulfates, sulfonates, LAS salts, paraffins, and ethylene oxide. In addition, it offers alcohols, esters, ethers, carboxylic acids, surfactants, oil and water soluble polyglycols, formulation and surface modifiers, solvents and coalescents, wax cuts, blends and forms, FT hard waxes, waxes and blends, lubrication packages, plasticizers, nucleators, release agents, emulsifiers, dispersants, wetting agents, tank-mix adjuvant components, fertiliser additives, specialty solvents, specialty grade acetone, MEK, various ethanol blends, n and i-propanol and butanol, various C4+ alcohols, ethyl and butyl acrylate monomers, octene, hexene, and pentene. Further, it explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural oil and gas, and associated products; markets fuels and lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; operates coal mines; trades and transports oil, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives; and provides engineering services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications. It also provides lithium phosphate, pharmaceutical-grade lithium carbonate, high purity lithium chloride, and specialty organics; and lithium carbonate and lithium chloride for use as feedstock in the process of producing performance lithium compounds. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

