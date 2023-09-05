Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Shares Down 4.7%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.
Schaeffler Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.
About Schaeffler
Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schaeffler
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.