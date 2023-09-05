Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 11,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 71,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 49.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

