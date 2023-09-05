Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,469,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $823,811,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of ST stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

