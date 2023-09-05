Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 364.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 362,138 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $4,309,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 176,202 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 308,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 154,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 277.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 137,393 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $634.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Further Reading

