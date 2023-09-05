Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Trading 0.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silver Spike Investment Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

