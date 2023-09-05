STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,612,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,496,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,337,000 after acquiring an additional 568,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

