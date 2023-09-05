Swiss National Bank Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,713.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,713.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,840.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,923 shares of company stock worth $1,009,359. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tennant Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

