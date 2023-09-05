Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Arvinas by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.72. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

