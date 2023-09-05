Swiss National Bank Sells 48,400 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after buying an additional 5,593,435 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after buying an additional 975,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.3 %

PAYO opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $97,727.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,299,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $97,727.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,299,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.07.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

