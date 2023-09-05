Swiss National Bank Sells 53,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CommScope were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $741.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,064.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,311. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

