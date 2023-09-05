Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.61. 62,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 97,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $192,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

