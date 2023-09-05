Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.61. 62,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 97,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
