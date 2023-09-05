Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $118.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

