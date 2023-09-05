The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,955 shares of company stock worth $5,632,909 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.84 and a one year high of $104.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.