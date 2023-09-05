The Weir Group (WEIGF) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) is one of 152 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare The Weir Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Weir Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A The Weir Group Competitors -9.60% 3.11% 1.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of The Weir Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Weir Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Weir Group Competitors 961 3369 4611 43 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Weir Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 18.58%. Given The Weir Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Weir Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Weir Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Weir Group N/A N/A 14.25 The Weir Group Competitors $4.75 billion $472.83 million 611.15

The Weir Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Weir Group. The Weir Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

The Weir Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Weir Group pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 28.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

The Weir Group competitors beat The Weir Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools, attachments, artificial intelligence, and 3D rugged machine vision technologies that optimize productivity for customers in mining and infrastructure markets. This segment also manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts, mining buckets, and lip systems; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry. The company offers its products under the Accumin, Aspir, Bucyrus Blades, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, ESCO, GEHO, Isogate, Lewis, Linacure, Linagard, Linard, Linatex, Motion Metrics, Multiflo, Nemisys, Production Master, ProFill, Sandmaster, Synertrex, Trio, Ultralok, Vulco, and Warman brands. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

