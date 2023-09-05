TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Down 0.8%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.20 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.59). 291,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 872,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.60 ($1.60).

TI Fluid Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.59. The stock has a market cap of £653.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -714.29%.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.