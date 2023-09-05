Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 732,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,679 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Tilray by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRY stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Several research firms recently commented on TLRY. CIBC reduced their price target on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

