Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24. 18,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 27,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
