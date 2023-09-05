Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Trading Up 2.2%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.85. Approximately 8,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
