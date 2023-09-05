Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 844 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1,156.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $112.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.