Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) by 1,159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Scilex were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCLX. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scilex Stock Up 8.0 %

Scilex stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Scilex Holding has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

