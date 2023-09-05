Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TV. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $18,446,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $9,138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,068 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,594 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 4.7 %
TV stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.45.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
