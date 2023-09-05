Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 259.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,320,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after acquiring an additional 253,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Robert P. Houghton bought 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 27,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $461,620.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,445,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Houghton bought 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $80,888.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.57. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 4.06%. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

