Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LivaNova by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $50,390,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,469,000 after buying an additional 447,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after buying an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,611,000 after buying an additional 293,118 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

LIVN stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.27. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

