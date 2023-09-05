Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 12,111 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,111 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.