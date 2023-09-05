Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 9,214 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 33.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

