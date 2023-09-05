Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,050,000 after acquiring an additional 106,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 231,633 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM stock opened at $172.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.82 and its 200 day moving average is $149.57. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

